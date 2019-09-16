KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A man's death Monday morning is being investigated as a homicide, police said.
Police were called just before 10:45 a.m. to a house in the 9100 block of East 43rd Terrace.
When officers arrived on scene they found a man dead inside the home. His cause of death is under investigation, but his death is being investigated as a homicide, police said.
If anyone has any information they are asked to call the homicide unit directly at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.