KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Homicide detectives are investigating after a body was found near Roanoke Park.
Officers were called just before 7:30 a.m. Tuesday to the area of 36th Street and Madison Avenue.
Police said a woman was found dead at that location.
If anyone was in this area and saw or heard anything suspicious, they are asked to call the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 474-TIPS or the homicide unit directly at 234-5043.
