FILE - In this June 11, 2020, file photo, Edwin Talavera walks with a ball as he heads back to home after playing soccer with his sister, Samantha, right, in the Watts neighborhood of Los Angeles. Watts has changed demographically from an exclusively Black neighborhood in the '60s to one that's majority Latino. Places linked to African American heritage in Los Angeles will be identified in an effort to preserve them, the Getty arts organization and the city announced Tuesday, April 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)