LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) -- People living south of Lawrence heard the sirens Tuesday night and took cover. But when the sun rose Wednesday morning, they were faced with a new reality. For one family it was something they didn’t have to go through alone.
Trees and mud were everywhere, but this wasn’t what Cara Muths expected to see after the storm Tuesday night.
“It’s the spot that’s home for everybody,” Cara Muths, house damaged in tornado, said. “All of our family gathers here for every holiday.”
And they’re gathered again, but this day is no holiday.
“We were just bracing ourselves. We knew we were going to get hit, it was just a matter of how bad,” Muths said. “There’s families out there that don’t have anything left so, we’re just fortunate.”
The power went out in the hundred-year-old house, and Muths said she’s lived there since the 1970’s.
“Unfortunately, they don’t think the house is sound anymore,” Muths said.
With a cavalry of cars parked on the street in front of the house, massive trees were falling down all day. Still Muths is taking strength from her family now looking toward the future.
“We may have to rebuild. But we can rebuild the same style and make it look the same way,” Muths said.
Muths said they may move a mobile home on the lot while they figure out what to do next.
While people are cleaning up after the storms, first responders are working to keep people safe and behind the scenes are people supporting emergency crews.
“We did about 70 last night,” Shawn Sutter, a Salvation Army volunteer, said.
Wakarusa Fire Station 1 was busy less than 24 hours after vicious and destructive storms moved through Lawrence.
Fire crews are still rotating in the field and when they come back, Sutter had lunch.
“We went out and picked up another 15 subs,” Sutter said.
Neatly wrapped and ready to go, Sutter has been at the fire house for several hours.
“I was here until about 3 o’clock in the morning. Got home to Topeka by 4. And then woke up at 5:30 to come back out,” Sutter said.
Little sleep won’t slow Sutter down.
“They’re doing more work than I am. I’m just making sure they have the fuel to keep going,” Sutter said.
