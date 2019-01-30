Homeowner, firefighter injured in Kansas City duplex fire

A homeowner and firefighter both had to be taken to the hospital overnight with injuries from a duplex fire.

 KCTV5 News

It happened about 1 a.m. Wednesday in the 33800 block of East 28th Terrace.

The homeowner had to be treated for smoke inhalation while the firefighter suffered minor injuries from a short fall.

No one else was home at the time. It's not clear how the fire started.

