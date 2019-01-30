Homeowner, firefighter injured in Kansas City duplex fire

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A homeowner and firefighter both had to be taken to the hospital overnight with injuries from a duplex fire.
It happened about 1 a.m. Wednesday in the 33800 block of East 28th Terrace.
The homeowner had to be treated for smoke inhalation while the firefighter suffered minor injuries from a short fall.
No one else was home at the time. It's not clear how the fire started.
