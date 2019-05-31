LEAVENWORTH COUNTY, KS (KCTV) – KCTV5’s Abby Dodge talked to a homeowner who took shelter in his basement while people were chasing the storm outside his front door Tuesday.
After the tornado touched down, Terry Harmon walked outside expecting to see his animals loose in the yard. But, that’s not all he found.
Outside there was a tourist van full of people who were chasing Tuesday night’s storm.
“The doors were open and people were climbing up out of it,” he said.
Harmon’s wife snapped photos of it from their front yard.
The vans belong to Silver Lining tours, which takes people into the eye of the storm for a fee.
The company said it still considers itself careful chasers and that what happened to them can happen to anyone.
Harmon said his family is thankful for many reasons. “Luckily we have a great group of people that have been coming out to pick up stuff,” he said.
As for the tornado tourists, he said “they should consider themselves very lucky.”
The driver of one of the vans who was injured said he is not interested in talking about the incident because people are "spreading fake stories about it.”
On Friday, according to the county, preliminary figures for property damage in Leavenworth County exceeded $26 million.
