KANSAS CITY, MO (AP) — A homeless Kansas City man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for fatally stabbing another man at a car wash.
Sonny Scott, 41, was sentenced Monday after pleading guilty to second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the November 2017 death of 51-year-old Roderick Browning-Torrence. He was found suffering from multiple stab wounds at Hector's Car Wash.
Surveillance footage reviewed by police shortly after showed Scott stabbing Browning-Torrence in his head and torso for more than seven minutes. He remained in critical condition for two days before dying from his injuries. A witness told police he had seen Scott leaving the crime scene. Police quickly found Scott in an abandoned building.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.