OVERLAND PARK, MO (KCTV) -- A fire broke out at an Overland Park home after it was struck by lightning on Sunday morning.
The house is in the area of 105th and Bradshaw, according to the fire department.
When crews arrived, they saw smoke coming from the attic of the two-story, single family home.
All occupants had gotten out safely.
Firefighters then extinguished the small fire.
Firefighters could see a hole on the opposite side of the house where the lightning had knocked off some siding, which is where the lightning likely exited.
Crews saw that many of the home's electrical outlets and switches were charred, which indicates the lightning likely traveled through the home's wiring before it exited.
No injuries were reported.
The damage to the home is minor, but its electrical system likely suffered significant damage.
The two adults who live there are going to stay with friends and family until the home can be assessed.
