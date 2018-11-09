OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- As the country honors its veterans this weekend and on Monday, a World War II veteran and his wife in Overland Park recently received some unexpected help.
A code enforcement officer had notified the couple that they were violating a city ordinance about putting trash bins out of sight.
She quickly realized that the couple, who are both in their ‘90s, would need some help to comply.
So, she reached out to a Home Depot store, which came up with a solution, came out, and built a screen for the trash bins.
“They were really sweet the two of them stood outside with us,” said Elena Ashcraft, who works in code enforcement. “The process took seven hours and they stood out in the cold with us.”
“You could tell he enjoyed talking to people and letting people know what he and some of his comrades went through, what they did for us,” said Mike Harmon, a sales associate at Home Depot.
The veteran is a Purple Heart recipient.
