LEAWOOD, KS (KCTV) -- Firefighters are working to figure out what caused a house to catch fire early Tuesday morning.
The homeowners called 911 after smelling smoke. Firefighters rushed to the home near near Nall Avenue and 143rd Street just before 1 .am.
By the time crews arrived the fire spread through the attic and second floor.
Everyone made it out safely.
