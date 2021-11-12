KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV/AP) --- Leadership from both parties condemned the comparison of the Holocaust to Covid-19 mandates that was made during a hearing of a Kansas legislature joint legislative committee.
KCK resident Daran Duffy and two members of his family wore large yellow Stars of David on their chests, a reference to the stars Jews were forced to wear in Germany under the Nazis.
State Sen. Pat Pettey, a Kansas City Democrat, objected so strongly that the committee's GOP chairwoman gaveled her down.
“You are not respecting Jewish people,” she told Duffy. “You are desecrating that memory.”
Both Democratic and Republican leaders condemned the Gold Stars.
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly said "antisemitism has no place in Kansas" in a tweet.
Kansas Speaker of the House Ron Ryckman, an Olathe Republican, condemned the comparison.
"It’s disappointing that analogies to the Holocaust are being perpetuated," he tweeted. "Let me be clear: the issues being debated today are important to (Kansas), but they are in no way comparable to what millions of Jews endured who were ripped from their families, & marked for death by the Nazis."
Kansas Senate President Ty Masterson also condemned the comparison.
"Senate Republicans reject, in the strongest possible terms, any analogies to the Holocaust," he said. "Such comparisons are inappropriate and bear no resemblance to the issues we are debating today."
Earlier this month, a Kansas labor leader apologized for remarks that made the same comparison.
