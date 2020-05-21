Hollywood Casino opens in KCK

Hollywood Casino is opening its doors for a nine-hour demonstration that will allow invited guests to be the first to place their bets at Kansas' newest gambling hall.

KANSAS CITY, KS. (KCTV) --- Hollywood Casino announced Thursday that it is hoping to reopen on Monday, May 25. 

The casino posted a statement on its Facebook page, saying the reopening depends on state and local regulatory approval. 

"We have been working closely with the Kansas Lottery, Kansas Racing and Gaming Commission, state and local leaders, and public health officials to finalize comprehensive Phase I reopening protocols and new health and safety precautions," the casino said in a statement. "We look forward to sharing details of our property-specific procedures upon final approval."

