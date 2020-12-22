KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The holidays this year will not be the same for most people.
For the many families in the metro who have lost a loved one this year, it’s down right hard.
The Kansas City region has had more than 1,300 deaths due to COVID-19. There have been a record 174 homicides in Kansas City, Mo., alone --- even suicides are up.
Each one of those deaths are still open wounds for the people who loved them.
“I know we will get through this. It’s just really rough right now,” Misty Donaldson-Urriola said.
Christmas will be especially tough for the Urriola family this year.
It was Edgar Urriola’s favorite holiday and his birthday. He died back in May from COVID-19.
“I never thought I’d have to be a single parent. I’ve never thought I’d had to do this on my own,” Urriola said. “And my kids are in a lot of pain. I’m just trying to support them and love them and give them a good Christmas, but also respect their boundaries you know?”
Misty and Edgar raised five children together, who range in age now from eight to 21.
Misty is trying to keep the family traditions alive this holiday season.
“A big thing for us is going to Christmas in the park. Edgar loves Christmas in the park. Every year we go, it’s a big thing,” she said.
The family went to Christmas in the Park again together this year even though it was sad. They’re also still planning on making a birthday cake for Edgar on Christmas day.
Other grieving families may want to skip their holiday traditions, and that’s okay too.
“Grief is kind of a low grade depression. It’s a fog. But you’re going to get through this,” Bruce Leisy, Grief Coordinator with Saint Luke’s Hospice Care said.
Leisy said the pandemic has created a “grief on steroids.” People are grieving the loss of their normal lives, which for many includes the loss of a loved on.
Many people didn’t get the chance to say goodbye to the ones they lost due to hospital restrictions due to COVID-19.
“There’s some survivor guilt associated with that. That’s an extra layer of complicated grief,” he said.
It’s important for those grieving to give themselves permission to feel whatever they’re feeling. But warns that too much isolation is not a good thing.
“Do seek help and talk to others. That’s the key for the holiday, communication.
Leisy says we all have a responsibility to check in on those we know are grieving this holiday season.
“And use the name of the loved one. People want to hear the name of their loved ones spoken. They want that love and want to be alive, but we’re so worried that we’re going to say the wrong thing. Not saying anything is sometimes the wrong thing so just say I don’t know exactly what to say but I’m here for you,” he said.
For the Urriola family, every happy life event from now on will also be just a little sad with Edgar not there to share it. But as long as they stick together as a family, they know they’ll make it through.
One thing that has helped Misty is writing to Edgar every day whether she’s missing him or angry that he’s gone.
Saint Luke’s has a Bereavement Center for those who need to help navigating their grief.
