KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- As AAA anticipates a record-breaking 115 million people to fly over the next week, holiday travelers and Chiefs fans on the way to Chicago filled up Kansas City International Airport on Friday morning.
Unemployment is lower than in previous holiday seasons, and AAA says that could translate into more people splurging on gas or plane tickets. This weekend, including Friday, is traditionally one of the most congested times to fly or drive for the holiday season. KCI itself is expecting 30,000 to 50,000 people in and out of the airport daily over the next few weeks.
Travel experts say if you can schedule your travel around Christmas Eve, Christmas or New Year's Eve, you're likely to see a lot less congestion.
If that wasn't a busy enough weekend for KCI, there are also a lot of football fans at the airport today and this weekend on their way to see the Chiefs take on the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. For last-minute fans, tickets leaving Friday for Chicago are anywhere between $450 and $1,000.
What can you bring with you through the security line?:
- You can't bring wrapped gifts through the security line. Agents will unwrap them.
- Leave any snowglobes with more than the allowed 3.4 ounces of liquid in your checked bag.
- You *can* bring knitting needles and crochet hooks with you onto the plane.
- You can also bring Christmas lights and unlit candles.
- Interestingly enough, you can also bring antlers onto your flight.
- For a complete list, check out the TSA's free app under "Can I bring?", or check out the TSA's website.
