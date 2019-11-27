KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Holiday travel around the country is struggling with delays due to weather, but even with airport construction, flyers in Kansas City experienced few slowdowns.

Officials at Kansas City International Airport expected more than 40,000 travelers to come through Wednesday, with 310 either coming to or leaving from the area.

As the day progressed, the traveler count grew to 43,000, though flights through 5 p.m. were are still running on time.

“It’s the day before Thanksgiving, one of the busiest travel days of the year here at KCI, and flights are operating really well,” KCI spokesperson Justin Meyer told KCTV5 News. “We are really pleased the national weather has improved from where it was yesterday, and for the most part flights are operating on time.”

Travelers going through the airport had slightly different experiences with this year’s holiday travel thanks to work being done to build a new $1.5 billion terminal.

Drivers had to deal with construction cones and single lanes of traffic to get to the terminal, along with changes in the speed limit. Despite those challenges, many drivers told KCTV5 News the drive to the airport was smooth and easy.

Still, airport officials are advising that anyone driving to the airport before their flight plan to give themselves extra time and arrive early.