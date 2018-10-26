SHAWNEE, KS (KCTV) -- A student is in stable condition after being struck by a vehicle near Hocker Grove Middle School in Shawnee.
The incident happened on Friday at 3:56 p.m. near the intersection of Johnson Drive and Goddard Street.
The student was taken to Children’s Mercy Hospital.
KCTV5 News is sending a crew to the scene and calling the school district to gather more information. Stay with us throughout the night for updates.
