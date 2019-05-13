KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- A group of friends want to bring unique golf for free to anyone in their community.
For Ben Hotaling with “Some Guy’s Backyard,” golf is an escape from the daily grind.
“One or two swings and your head is clear,” Hotaling said.
Golf became a way to bond with the friends he met at the University of Kansas.
“Golf happened to be that thing that got us closer. It’s a meeting place for all of our friends,” Hotaling said.
They realized country clubs and expensive golf courses likely kept many people from enjoying the sport.
“One of the big reasons why golf is so unapproachable and expensive is because it’s really expensive to build golf courses,” Hotaling said.
They’ve spent the last year trying to change that by transforming Zach Brough’s three-acre backyard on the Missouri River Bluffs, located off North 79th Street, into a seven-hole course.
Course Preview - Brough Creek National. Watch the full YouTube video here: https://t.co/89JK4ThrIQ pic.twitter.com/caUrRZmDzV— Some Guy's Backyard (@someguysbackyrd) April 25, 2019
“He is like, ‘man you’ve got a really cool shot. You have to take out one tree. That one.’ I was like, ‘let’s do it.’ That’s basically how this hole things started,” Brough said.
“Number three is right behind me. Right across the creek here. That’s going to be similar to number 12 at Augusta, the Golden Belt hole,” Hotaling said. “Really the concept is a golfer’s playground. We all went to school together.”
The four friends shared their dream online and members of the golf community donated to turn it into a reality.
“We can offer it for free for anybody that wants to come play. Ultimate approachability,” Hotaling said.
They’re still waiting on grass to grow to complete finishing touches, but soon anyone will be able to sign up for tee times online.
“As long as you sign up and let us know you are coming out, we are all right with it,” Brough said.
They hope to open this fall to show golf can be fun for anyone. Even if it’s in “Some Guy’s Backyard.”
“I will be there first to say I’m terrible at golf and I have a golf course in my backyard,” Brough said.
