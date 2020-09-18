KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A man was struck and killed by a vehicle in a hit-and-run early Friday morning while walking from a bar to his car, according to the Kansas City Police Department.
A man was leaving Percy's Bar and Grill on Oldham Road west of Interstate 435 around 12:26 a.m. and was crossing the road to his GMC Sierra. That's when an unknown southbound vehicle hit the man and left the scene, police said.
The man was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after getting there.
Police have no description of the vehicle.
