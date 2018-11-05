Hit-and-run driver found with list of drug buyers on arm

Police Chief Terry Zeigler tweeted Sunday afternoon that he had a list of names on his arm that turned out to be buyers of marijuana, psychedelic mushrooms and ecstasy.

KANSAS CITY, KS (AP) - Authorities say things went from bad to worse for a suspect in a hit-and-run crash in Kansas City, KS.

Police also tweeted a picture of the drugs in glass mason jars.

