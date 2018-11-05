Hit-and-run driver found with list of drug buyers on arm

KANSAS CITY, KS (AP) - Authorities say things went from bad to worse for a suspect in a hit-and-run crash in Kansas City, KS.
Police Chief Terry Zeigler tweeted Sunday afternoon that he had a list of names on his arm that turned out to be buyers of marijuana, psychedelic mushrooms and ecstasy.
Police also tweeted a picture of the drugs in glass mason jars.
Officers were working a H&R Accident at 75th & State. When they were talking to the suspect he had a list of names on his arm, turns out to be buyers of his products - marijuana, shrooms, & ecstasy. pic.twitter.com/QIxyuZapYI— Terry Zeigler (@KCKPDChief) November 5, 2018
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.