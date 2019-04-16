INDEPENDENCE, MO. (KCTV) --- The Independence Police Department is investigating after a historic site was vandalized.
Police released surveillance photos of a suspect believed to have vandalized and burglarized the Bingham-Waggoner Estate, located at 313 W. Pacific Ave.
The estate holds tours and private events.
If you have any information about the case, please contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS, the Independence Police Department's Tips Hotline at 816-325-7777 or email leads@indepmo.org.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 News for more.
