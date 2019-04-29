MIAMI COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- A small country church is working to preserve its building after intense weather tore through the region.
Winds tore the roof off Trinity Lutheran Church in Miami County just south of Paola. Most of the damage to the church was in the youth room upstairs, but the sanctuary is still intact.
People who live around the area say they heard a roaring sound when the storm moved through the town. Some light poles and branches were also torn down in the surrounding area. It also toppled tombstones in the cemetery next to the church, some that weighed more than 400 pounds.
The damage happened about 4 a.m. Monday.
The congregation just finished up with a renovation project a few months ago, but residents say they're feeling blessed that no one was hurt.
"It came in from all different directions, flag pole's leaning to the south and gravestones blown over. My grandparents are buried out here, my parents. A lot of people have been out here for a long time. It could have been a lot worse," church member Greg Windler said.
The congregation is more than 150 years old, though they've renovated the building a few different times.
Pastor Kevin Vogts says the church is its people, not its building.
“The Bible says all things work together for the good. Often, we can't understand how that can happen, but somehow, we trust that even this is God working for good,” Vogts said.
The damage to the roof didn't impact the sanctuary or the church organ. They'll still be able to have services on Sunday.
The church’s pastor and the Miami County Sheriff's Office are waiting from an assessment from the National Weather Service to determine if a tornado touched down.
