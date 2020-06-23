LEAVENWORTH, KS (KCTV) -- A small business owner is holding a unique fundraiser for low-income families in Leavenworth.
Candle Queen Candles is raising money by raising awareness of the city’s dark past.
The store sits right above an access point to the Underground Railroad.
Store owner Stacy McCowen said she hasn’t altered the 40-yard tunnel much since she bought the building 11 years ago.
“I just started taking friends or family down there because I thought it was cool.”
Proceeds from the tours go to Unity in the Community, a service group planning a trip for 20 kids from low-income families to go to Worlds of Fun.
“I feel talk is cheap,” McCowen said. “People are just posting on Facebook and posting on Facebook. Let’s do something.”
McCowen partnered with former Leavenworth Mayor Jermaine Wilson, organizer of Unity in the Community.
“Our vision is to be able to live in a world where there’s no division, hatred or racism,” Wilson said.
Wilson said they rely on generosity and fundraisers like this.
“We have never went without. We always have resources to provide because of the citizens in our community. They believe in our mission and they invest in our mission,” he said.
Wilson said the point of the trip is to let kids know the business community cares about them and understands the frustration of being cooped up in the house for awhile.
“It’s really unifying the people. Starting with our kids,” Wilson said.
Visitors can book tickets through Candle Queen Candles website (link: https://www.candlequeencandles.com/products/underground-tunnel-tour)
In the first two weekends of tours, the store raised more than $1,000 for Unity in the Community.
