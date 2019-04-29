PAOLA, KS (KCTV) -- Severe weather Monday morning did extensive damage to a historic church and cemetery.
Church members are trying to clean up as much as they can and get the roof covered. That was water does not do more damage when it starts to rain again.
The damage happened around 4 o’clock Monday morning.
Parts of the roof are scattered around the cemetery next to the church.
Several the headstones seem to have been lifted off the ground and not just tipped over. Some of them weigh more than 400 pounds.
The church members say they have insurance, they’re just glad no one was hurt.
Across the street from the church a trailer flipped over six times. Luckily it was just four wheelers inside, not people.
The church’s pastor and the Miami County Sheriff are waiting from an assessment from the National Weather Service to determine if a tornado touched down.
