KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Hundreds took to the streets to raise awareness and spread love.
Tanith Kartman identifies as non-binary.
“I have a different gender identity than what people are normally hearing about. You know, she and he and her and him. My pronouns are they and their. So, when I heard about this, I got really excited, because normally we kind of get swept under the rug in terms of pride celebrations,” Kartman said.
Kartman’s friend, Kevin Carveny, said he can’t understand a lot of things about the struggles of being trans, but wants to show he cares.
“Doing what I can here to be supportive and in our way and kind of helping amplify the voice instead of talking over it,” Carveny said.
Among the crowd were families like Christy Reed and her four children.
“I believe that exposure equals acceptance. So I believe it’s important from a very young age to teach them to love and except people and to not judge people for who they are,” Reed said.
One of her daughters identifies as gender queer.
“If you don’t have anything nice to say, don’t say anything at all,” Reed said.
The crowd made stops along their march to hear people share their struggles and stories.
“You were thinking you’re the only person in the world that is suffering from this and then you find out that there’s hundreds here today and thousands all across the country,” Cariann Lewis, march attendee, said.
They hope to make this march a tradition and slowly turn Kansas City into a more accepting place for trans people.
