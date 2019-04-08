KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Part of the charm of the Tivoli is that it’s not fancy. There are no bells and whistles. Heck, the chairs don’t have cup holders. It’s about cinema, not the seats, but the owner said he just can’t make a living at it anymore.
“It’s going to be very hard, because I love that screen and this, I love it all,” Jerry Harrington, who is the owner of Tivoli Cinemas, said.
Harrington calls the theater his life’s work and that work has been meaningful for longtime patrons.
“It was just a place where you felt like it was really something that understood you. And a place that you belonged,” Nancy Powell, who is a Tivoli patron, said.
“They’ve just brought us so many neat experiences that we don’t normally get through regular movie theaters,” Dean Katerndahl, who is also a Tivoli patron, said.
But the movie business has changed in the years since the Tivoli opened on Westport Road In 1983. It was 1992 when they moved down the street to Manor Square.
“I had people from Landmark Theaters, the big art theater chain, come in here and go, ‘Jerry, this is the best art theater in the country.’ But now, it isn’t. It’s run down,” Harrington said.
To renovate, and do it right, would cost a million dollars, he said.
“I’ve been dreading this moment for a while,” Harrington said.
In 2013, loyal customers raised $130,000 on Kickstarter to pay the otherwise prohibitive cost of converting the projection rooms to digital, and that affection isn’t lost on him.
“People have helped and kept us going,” Harrington said.
The problem isn’t streaming, he said, but distribution.
Unlike 35mm films, digital prints are cheap to for studios to reproduce, which means small spaces like his no longer have dibs on the arthouse titles that draw a full house and offset the cost of showing the small films.
And even the little things, like fixing the popcorn machine, have become more taxing for the 66-year-old, who said he can point to all the body parts that hurt.
“I’m done fighting it. It’s been hard. I mean, it’s wonderful, but it’s hard,” Harrington said.
The Tivoli’s last public screening will be on Thursday. Harrington said there are no plans to have someone else take over, but it’s not out of the question.
KCTV5 asked if it’s goodbye or see you later, he gave a classic film reference.
“I think it will be The Long Goodbye.”
