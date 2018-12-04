KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Hiland Dairy is issuing a voluntary recall of half-gallon premium whole milk chocolate that is produced at their Kansas City facility over concerns the products may contain eggnog that could affect those individuals that have sensitivity to egg allergens.
There were 1,151 one-half gallon units affected.
People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to eggs run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.
No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported at this time.
The affected products were sold and distributed at retailers in the Kansas City metropolitan area including Topeka, Kansas and St. Joseph.
The affected product of one-half gallon Hiland Dairy whole chocolate milk with a UPC of 0-7206000128-0 and a sell by date of Dec 13, 2018. The plant code is 29-162.
Hiland Dairy initially learned of a potential issue and then confirmed after internal quality control testing at the Kansas City facility.
The company says they promptly contacted the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to initiate the voluntary product recall.
Other Hiland Dairy Chocolate Milk including, 2-percent reduced fat and skim, are not part of this recall. They are also taking the necessary steps to address this issue and apologizes for any inconvenience caused by this product issue.
Customers who have purchased this product are encouraged to discard it or return it to their local retailer to exchange the product for a like item.
Consumers with questions may contact Hiland Dairy at 1-402-558-0637 ext. 107 or at https://www.hilanddairy.com/contact-us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.