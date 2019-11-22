GENERIC: crime tape, police line

NORTH KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Police are investigating after a hiker found a human skull in the woods near North Kansas City Hospital.

A hiker called North Kansas City police at 12:58 p.m. Wednesday to say they found human remains south of the hospital on Clay Edwards Drive. Responding officers were able to confirm the remains included a human skull, according to the city.

A statement from the city said the skull is in "an advanced state of decomposition" and that there is currently no evidence to indicate any criminal activity.

The Kansas City Crime Scene Investigation Unit and the Clay County Medical Examiner secured the scene and began looking for additional remains, if they exist.

The medical examiner is working to identify the remains and determine the cause of death.

