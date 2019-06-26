Southbound Interstate 35 was closed just south of Interstate 435 in Johnson County, KS., following a non-injury wreck.

KANSAS CITY, MO. (KCTV) and OLATHE (KCTV) --- Wrecks in downtown Kansas City and in Johnson County, KS., have resulted in two highway closures early Wednesday morning.

Southbound Interstate 35 is closed just south of Interstate 435 in Johnson County, KS., following a non-injury wreck.

Lenexa dispatch says the vehicle involved was a dumptruck. 

Meanwhile, a semi overturned late Tuesday night resulting in the ramp from northbound Interstate 35 to eastbound I-70 being closed.

The northwest corner of the downtown loop remained closed for several hours. The road reopened around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday. 

