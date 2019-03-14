KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Strong winds blowing by the Sprint Center did some damage to the tents at the Big 12 Conference men's basketball tournament.
Winds of 40-50 mph were possible, the National Weather Service said. A wind advisory is in effect until 10 p.m. Thursday.
Early Thursday morning, the winds knocked down a barbecue tent set up outside the venue as part of the fan activities.
Workers began repairing the tent about 8 a.m.
