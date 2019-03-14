KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- High winds across the metro caused problems for thousands of people Thursday morning.
More than 3,000 KCP&L customers are without power, and many of those outages are because of the wind.
Wow - the winds are howling #KC!!! @KCTV5 #StormTrack5 pic.twitter.com/JAH82gOdmL— Erin Little (@ErinKCTV5) March 14, 2019
Kansas City police had Wornall Road near 119th Street blocked off after a power pole was blown over and power lines strung across the street. KCP&L confirmed these downed power lines were because of strong winds.
And wind isn’t the only weather-related concern Thursday. There are also flood warnings due to snowmelt and rain, mainly in the areas of Platte County.
With temperatures warming up, ice and snow melting and rain pouring in buckets, there are some concerns for some high-water levels.
