LENEXA, KS (KCTV) -- It’s been a busy winter in the metro.
“We’re on storm number nine but we keep doing all these anti-icing events,” Chip Voigts, who is with Lenexa’s Municipal Services, said.
Voigts and his team at Lenexa’s Municipal Services keep an eye on road conditions with cameras set up across the city.
With a quick phone call or the touch of an I-Pad, he can activate two bridges with de-icing technology when snow and ice are present.
“It will spray the liquid onto the bridge surface before we can get there buying us lots of time to keep it from freezing,” Ted Semadeni, who is the Assistant to Municipal Services Director, said.
One bridge is at Prairie Star Parkway over Mill Creek and the other is at College Boulevard over I-35. A 250-gallon tank holds the calcium chloride.
When the bridge is activated, nozzles along the side spray the roadway with the liquid, changing the freezing temperature of water to -20 degrees Fahrenheit.
“One of the big reasons we put them in the locations we put them is because they are far away from where we start our operations,” Semadeni voiced.
Back at the Municipal Services building, the snow team is putting a plan together to tackle the snow that’s expected to roll in. They have about two dozen trucks ready to treat the main roads and plow as soon as the snow starts.
“The other crew will come in around midnight and continue plowing until it stops and then once it stops we go into what we call cleanup mode. We plow curb to curb and then treat it one more time,” Voigts stated.
While crews are tackling other areas, the self-treating bridges keep bridges safe until crews are able to get to them.
“I believe that they are much safer when we’re able to spray this chemical on there to reduce the freezing and the ice,” Semadeni said.
They plan to build a third bridge with the technology on Ridgeview Road between K-10 and Prairie Star Parkway.
