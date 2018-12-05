KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The future of Kansas City will be squaring off with those who want to become the city's leader.
Happening on Wednesday, high school students from East High School will be hosting a Mayoral forum.
All nine candidates who are fighting to replace Mayor Sly James in June 2019 will be in attendance.
Students have been working all semester preparing for the forum.
Though many of them aren’t old enough to vote, these questions were created based on what’s most important to them now and for the future.
Senior Zamirah Felton said she’s looking forward to how the candidates respond to their questions.
“We’ve been studying the issues that have been going on in Kansas City,” Smith said. “We’ve also been looking at the history, and what they have been trying to do to improve. Looking at what we have so far, and how we can improve it. Making sure our questions aren’t yes or no questions and more like they have to really think through it,” Felton said.
Students have worked in their “Social Justice and Multiculturalism” class to craft their questions related to issues they face; including violence in their communities, funding for school, and the state of sidewalks and roads.
Junior Denisse Martinez said she hopes to hear actual plans for the issues they address.
“We’re underestimated a lot to come forward about these types of things. I feel a big reason is because we’re minorities, we’re living in the area that we are and I feel like it would really make a big change – the fact that we’re coming forward about this, and we’re actually trying to make a change disregard whether we’re able to vote or whether or not it actually makes a change,” Martinez said.
This is the first time the high school has done something like this.
The forum will be from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., and the public is invited to attend for free.
They’ll even have a voter registration table set up for attendees to register if they haven’t already.
Candidates can file until January 9th to run for Kansas City Mayor.
Mayor Sly James is not able to run again because of term limits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.