KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- A man has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder and armed criminal action in connection to last weekend's double homicide in Independence.
Steven Turner, 44, admitted to police that he shot into a Jeep SUV and a home until his gun was empty.
Billy Davis and Ashley Walker were killed in the shooting, police say.
A $300,000 cash bound has been requested.
