KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – At a meeting on Thursday evening, Hickman Mills voted to close two schools.
The decision was made on a 6-1 vote during an HMC-1 Board of Education special meeting called “Shaping Our Future.”
The Johnson and Symington elementary schools are being closed as part of a financial plan.
The plan is to not reopen the elementary schools next year.
To read more about the restructuring recommendations that were voted on, click here.
The district depleted its reserve fund last year.
The school district had done a demographic study last year that revealed a 30 percent decrease in student enrollment.
