Hickman Mills School mentor accused of sexual assault

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A Kansas City mother says a man hired to mentor children in the Hickman Mills School district sexually assaulted her child.
She plans to file a civil lawsuit.
Details about that lawsuit will be announced at a press conference Friday afternoon at her attorney’s law office.
According to a search warrant filed in the case, police are examining the mentor’s cell phone records.
A mother told police she checked cell phone records and found 240 text messages sent between the man and her nine-year-old daughter.
A spokesperson for the school district says the man under investigation was an independent contractor working for the school district and he is “no longer performing services for the school district.”
The spokesperson sent KCTV5 News a written statement that said in part,
“The school district is aware of a credible allegation that an independent contractor working for the school district may have inappropriately contacted a student via electronic means. The school district immediately reported the allegation to the Children's Division and is fully cooperating in the investigation of this matter.”
Court records show the child’s mother reported to police that the Warford Elementary mentor wrote his phone number down on a piece of paper and gave it to the fourth grader. The child told her mom the mentor called her and told her he wanted to have sex with her and made other sexually explicit statements.
When the mother checked their phone records, she told police she found a flurry of texts and emoji’s sent back and forth and a three minute phone call placed from the suspect’s phone number to her daughter.
Police seized the man’s phone and filed a search warrant to examine his cell phone records.
Court records say he refused to give police his passcode and would not give consent to search his phone.
Officers applied for and received a search warrant for his cell phone records.
It’s unclear if that electronic examination is complete.
Because no criminal charges have been filed, kctv5 is not releasing the suspect’s name at this time.
KCTV5 will attend Friday’s press conference and keep you updated on air and online.
