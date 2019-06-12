KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A Hickman Mills School District employee has been charged with two counts of enticement of a child.
Gary Curry was fired from the school district while being investigated for carrying on a sexually inappropriate relationship with a nine-year-old girl.
Curry has been charged with two counts of felony sexual enticement of a child. He has a preliminary hearing today at 9 a.m. Wednesday and remains in the Jackson County Detention Center on $100,000 bond.
Kansas City police say the girl was a student of Warford Elementary School.
The girl’s family back in December said they are planning on suing the school district.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.