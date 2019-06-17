FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- KCTV5 News is hearing positive details about the Trenton, Missouri police officer who was shot while transporting a prisoner.
Another Trenton officer posted in a Facebook support page for the injured officer, Jasmine Diab, saying just this morning she was able to sit in a chair and was no longer confined to her bed.
KCTV5 spoke to a local organization that is present every time a first responder is killed or critically injured on the job.
Just this past Friday, KCTV5 featured the HeroFundUSA organization in a daylong telethon. Unfortunately, their work was put into play that same day.
HeroFundUSA CEO Darrell Smith visited with fellow officers of Diab Monday morning. While he wasn’t able to speak with her or her family directly, he was able to extend a helping hand.
“We’ve been there in every case within 24-48 hours with checkbook in hand to offer some financial relief,” Smith said.
When a first responder is killed or severely injured in the line of duty, Smith is there, and he is normally working under the radar.
“We pride ourselves on being the first responders’ first responder,” Smith said.
He offers some financial support to responders and their families. Sometimes, before they know they need it.
“We helped the widow of a fallen firefighter, and we gave her a check. She broke down and cried,” Smith continued. “Sorry, it’s still a little emotional for me two years later.”
That widow paid it forward by giving back the money originally given to her plus interest.
“She said, ‘My husband would have wanted you to have this back. We want to pay that forward to the next family,’ so that’s what we’re here for,” Smith said.
HeroFundUSA funds more than support for families, its main focus is providing gear to departments who otherwise couldn’t afford it.
“It’s uncomfortable because it’s a private moment for the family, but we want them to know that people care,” Smith said. “People know what they do. They put their life on the line for us, and we need to do what we can to help them.”
Smith said when he visited the hospital Monday morning there were four officers standing outside of Diab’s room. It was a true show of support for one of their own.
KCTV5 wants to send a special thank you to viewers who helped raise more than $17,000 during Friday’s telethon.
