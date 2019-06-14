FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- HeroFundUSA, Inc. is holding a First Responders Telethon on Friday.
It will be held until 7 p.m. at KCTV5 studios located at 4500 Shawnee Mission Pkwy. Call 844-559-0005 or text 'HEROFUND' to 44321 to donate.
We just received our first donation! Thanks to Brad for his contribution! @herofundusa raises critical funding to keep our first responders safe. The First-Responders Safety Telethon will go on until 7pm tonight! @KCTV5 pic.twitter.com/qPP8gckMEx— Abigael Jaymes (@AbigaelKCTV5) June 14, 2019
The telethon is raising much-needed funding for safety equipment and resources for Kansas City metro area first responders and to support their families during times of line-of-duty fatality and critical injury.
HeroFundUSA, Inc. was founded by a small group of concerned citizens in Missouri and Kansas on the belief that first responders are often unsung heroes to our many fellow citizens throughout our states.
HeroFundUSA, Inc. is fully self-sustaining in our fundraising efforts with 100% of their public support and fundraising event income being used in support of the mission services. Their administrative costs are funded via a separate annual membership campaign.
