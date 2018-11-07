FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- Wednesday morning's broadcast of The Young and the Restless and The Bold and the Beautiful did not air due to President Trump's press conference.
Here’s where and when you can tune in to watch:
- The Young and the Restless will air at 1:37 a.m. Thursday.
- The Bold and the Beautiful will then air at 2:37 a.m.
Watch all-new episodes of The Young and the Restless and The Bold and the Beautiful weekdays on CBS and CBS All Access.
