KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The countdown is on to the biggest shopping day of the year.
KCTV5's Carolyn Long has chosen her top 10 toys of the year based on popularity and her own gut instinct.
Keep in mind, Black Friday sales could be more frenzied this year with the closing of Toys 'R' Us and the toy store on the Country Club Plaza since last year.
- Fingerlings Hugs - $25
- Pomsies - $15
- Grumblies - $17
- Hatchimals (babies) - $50
- LOL Dolls & Pets $3 to $200
- Hairdorables - $13
- Poopsie Slime Surprise Unicorn - $88
- Lego Harry Potter Great Hall - $100
- Scruff-A-Luvs - $18
- Twisty Petz - $15
Here’s a hint if you plan to shop at Walmart for toys on Black Friday.
For the first time, they will offer a special toy map on their app. It will direct you to the toy you are shopping for, which very well might be in an unexpected department.
For example, you might find a Pomsie in the produce department or the Fingerlings Hug in the men’s department.
