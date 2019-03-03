KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- “We need a functionality that works, City Hall that is very different than today,” Henry Klein, a mayoral candidate, said.
Klein said city hall should run more like a private business.
“The mayor needs to be the CEO. The city manager needs to be the Chief Operating Officer and the city council needs to be the board of directors,” Klein stated.
Klein says his time in the private sector and with Habitat for Humanity gave him a unique look at the housing issues in KC.
If elected, he’ll work on housing issues block by block, building new homes and renovating others.
“We would build on the two or three vacant lots because we know already vacant lots create all kinds of criminal situations,” Klein voiced.
To make this block by block idea work, Klein would rely on a public-private partnership.
“I can find you plenty, plenty of housing in Kansas City. The problem is do people want to be in that housing,” Klein said.
To help keep people in neighborhoods, addressing crime is on Klein’s list of mayoral to-dos. And for the three-time mayoral candidate, local control of the police department is at the top.
He’d stack the police board of commissioners with locally elected representatives.
“And this board, because it is appointed by the governor isn’t allocating the resources the way we want them allocated. Now, with locally elected board members, that can change,” Klein voiced.
But what would this change mean for the city’s relationship with Jefferson City.
“I don’t expect this to be contentious from the get go,” Klein stated. “To do what I’m proposing to do is going to require some kind of change in Jefferson City.”
Although Klein promises a genial relationship with state leaders, he will have to deal with a contentious project, the airport.
Delayed and over budget, Klein said.
“There’s been a real erosion of trust that has occurred,” Klein voiced.
For Klein, he said the airport is a learning experience for elected leaders in Kansas City. He also said he would have done more with local companies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.