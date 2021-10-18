KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV)—Retail giant Amazon says it’s looking to fill 150,000 season jobs with about a thousand of those in the Kansas City area.
Amazon says the jobs have an average starting pay of $18 per hour, sign-on bonuses up to $3,000 and an additional $3 per hour depending on shifts in many locations.
The company is looking for full- and part-time help with flexible hours and a variety of responsibilities.
“These role can range from store stockers, delivery, driving, shipping, quality, safety and eve some HR related roles,” said Ofori Agboka, Amazon’s Vice President of Global Operations and Human Resources. “We welcome people with all backgrounds.”
Agboka says the company needs to hire thousands more seasonal workers than last year because the company added over 250 fulfillment centers in the past year and over 100 new delivery stations.
Those interested in applying can get more information at amazon.com/apply.
