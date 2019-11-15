KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- There have been 128 homicides in Kansas City this year, but a local support group is trying to help out the families of those victims ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.
Families of victims will have a tough time with the first Thanksgiving with an empty seat the the table. That's why KC Mothers in Charge is gifting big Thanksgiving dinner starter kits.
The 60 selected families today can pick up a turkey, side dishes and a gift card for any other food they need at the group's headquarters on Wayne Avenue. They call them "boxes of love" because it's just as much about showing support as it is the food.
"The first year is very hard. You don't want to do anything. So we want to help the family out, at least meet them halfway," said Latrice Murray, KC Mothers in Charge outreach specialist. "It's hard to go grocery shopping, so we wanted to give them at least something where they can say, 'I did have a holiday.'"
Rosilyn Temple, the executive director, lost her own son about 10 years ago. She wants to help other moms get through the same difficult situation she faced.
"We know that many of them have a hard time around the holiday time because it's very hard to cook a holiday dinner with that one person's seat at the table who's no longer with us," she said.
KC Mothers in Charge serves families every day and offers various support services, but has put a special focus on Thanksgiving for the past three years.
"I always think about my son PeeWee, that was one of his favorite holidays, Thanksgiving," Temple said. "That year, we were supposed to cook together, and he was going to cook in his own home. So that gave me something to really know how helpful it would have been for me if people would have helped me."
All of the food the group is giving away is supplied by donations and partnerships. After today's giveaway, they will start gearing up for their Christmas events.
