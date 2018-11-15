KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is 24 touchdowns shy of receiving what possibly could be a gift of a lifetime.

After a profile piece by ESPN showcasing the 23-year-old NFL star and his love of ketchup on steak, Heinz was quick to come to his defense, extending a special offer to their number one fan.

Heinz is offering Mahomes ketchup for life if he can accomplish 57 touchdowns this season.

Hey @patrickmahomes5, you give us 57 touchdowns, we’ll give you Heinz on your steak for life. https://t.co/UeZdmMZUnv — Heinz Ketchup (@HeinzKetchup_US) November 15, 2018

if Pat reaches 57 he should donate his ketchup to a Pittsburgh neighborhood and call it the Heinz Ward https://t.co/CKLB66Dld6 — Tom Martin (@TomKCTV5) November 15, 2018

Currently, Mahomes has 31 passing and two rushing touchdowns.

But it turns out, the 23-year-old has an alleged flaw.

Apparently, Mahomes used to get bottles of it for his birthday. But since his newfound fame, he's been sheepish to order it.

At one dinner recently, apparently, his mother ordered it for him so he could put it on the steak he was eating.