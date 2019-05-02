KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- When we get heavy rain like we've seen lately, most of us hunker down and ride out the storm.
However, some residents in the charming neighborhood of Waldo go immediately into panic mode because heavy rainfall brings back painful memories of past storms that have led to flooded basements.
Now, as feared, it has happened again and they point the blame squarely at the city.
The owners of seven homes in the neighborhood near 83rd and Jarboe have held their breath every time they go down to their basements, and quite literally so, since 2008.
“When there is so much rain, the sewer line backs up and it shoots up through our floor drains and raw sewage comes into our basements,” Jill Thomas explained.
Andrew Cotlar said two feet of sewage water is a disgusting thing to see and that it’s something you’d see in a horror movie.
“There’s too much pressure from the city’s side and it just shoots up,” Thomas said. “At times it’s almost like you’ve opened a fire hydrant.”
Thomas and her neighbors said the problem stems from the city's collapsed sewer line that is incorrectly attached to a storm drain and the city doesn't deny it.
“Just last fall, I had two feet of water,” Cotlar said. “The city took responsibility for it, but they’re not fixing the sewer problem.”
While Cotlar is appreciative that the city has helped with cleanup and even reimbursed him for a damaged washer, dryer, water heater, and HVAC system, the source of the problem remains.
“The city was nice enough to come in and offer cleanup, but we’re right back to where we started now with waste on the floor and the walls destroyed,” he said.
That leaves them with three problems: The obvious mess and foundation damage, the decrease in home value, and the health concern.
“We have five kids and we are worried about infectious waste in our basement,” Thomas said.
“I’d just like the city to fix something and finally take care of this,” she said. “I mean, it’s affecting all of our lives. I feel like I have post-traumatic stress every time it rains.”
KCTV5 News has reached out to the water department, the city, and their city councilman. Apparently, there is a project to fix old sewer lines in that part of the city, but it's unclear when they'll get to their particular street.
