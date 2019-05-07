OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -- Rain can cancel your plans for outdoor activities, and it's not that different for crews doing road construction and repairs.
Olathe Public Works said all this rain the city has received has pushed them back in both pothole repairs and regular street projects.
Coming off of a weather-heavy winter, the city crews had to fill nearly 5,500 potholes since January, and that was just for Olathe.
Olathe Street Maintenance Superintendent Chad Courtois says even when a pothole has been filled, they still have to go back to fill the cracks and the distressed areas around it. He says they probably have 200 areas they need to go back and do repairs on.
"We feel like we’re getting caught up, and then a big rain storm will happen ... and it’s not just a little rain, it’s a heavy rain that washes stuff out the cracks and allows the asphalt to pop up again. So, all those things that were temporarily filled are now bigger," he said.
Courtois says he feels confident however, that they’ll be able to get caught up in the next several months.
The Kansas Department of Transportation says rain has put crews four days behind on a project on Interstate 435 between 87th Street and Midland Drive.
