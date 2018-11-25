FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- Heavy bands of snow combined with strong winds of 40-50 mph have made travel hazardous on Sunday.
A blizzard warning has been issued from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. Sunday. Travel is not advised into Sunday evening.
The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill says the we will likely see one of the strongest winter storms the Kansas City area has seen since 2011.
However, it won't just be all about snow. With the wind gusts, whiteout conditions are expected for more than three hours on Sunday.
A brief winter mix is expected for the metro from 9 a.m. until noon before a quick changeover to all snow from noon until 6 p.m.
With initial rain to begin along with these strong winds, road crews will have their hands full fighting conditions all day.
The north side of metro all the way to Missouri/Iowa border could see 6-12 inches of snow. The south side of metro could see 3-6 inches.
Significant travel issues are expected from mid-morning through Monday morning, including flights at Kansas City International Airport.
Power outages are possible for any lines above ground. Church closings expected all day, and school closings are possible Monday.
