LINWOOD, KS (KCTV) -- Heart to Heart International currently has trucks and mobile medical units deployed to Linwood, Kansas, where they’re stationed at the elementary school to assist those in need.
The mobile medical center and several trucks deployed early Wednesday morning to head to Linwood. They took hundreds of supplies and are prepared to get more if they need to. They’ll also have generators for people to plug into and recharge phones.
According to Heart to Heart International CEO Kim Carroll, they have the capacity to serve around the globe, but they also have the commitment to respond right here in the metro area where the organization is headquartered.
“Sometimes we’re need to provide important medical aid, we might provide a tetanus shot or we may be listening and helping people recover both physically and emotionally. But when something happens in Kansas City, Heart to Heart is going to respond," Carroll said.
Heart to Heart Internationals teams will stay out as long as they’re needed.
The plan is to stay in Linwood, but the destination could change as more information becomes available.
