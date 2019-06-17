KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Classic heavy metal rock band Heart is coming to Starlight Theater on Oct. 8.
Tickets go on sale Friday.
Heart is best known for their songs "Barracuda," and "Crazy On You."
The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band will also be accompanied by special guest Joan Jett and the Blackhearts.
Joan Jett and the Blackhearts were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2015. They are best known for songs like "Bad Reputation" and "I Love Rock and Roll."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.