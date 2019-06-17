An Evening Celebrating The Who With Pete Townshend And Eddie Vedder

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Classic heavy metal rock band Heart is coming to Starlight Theater on Oct. 8.

Tickets go on sale Friday.

Heart is best known for their songs "Barracuda," and "Crazy On You."

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band will also be accompanied by special guest Joan Jett and the Blackhearts.

Joan Jett and the Blackhearts were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2015. They are best known for songs like "Bad Reputation" and "I Love Rock and Roll."

