WESTON, MO (KCTV) – One city park is a no-go for now due to a potential hidden health hazard left behind by flooding.
“Enter at your own risk” is essentially the message that is posted outside the city park in Weston. The message is due to contamination concerns that arose following recent flooding.
The floodwater has receded in Weston, but the potential health hazards remain at the park. So, it’s been closed until further notice.
“We do walk down here every night,” said Jennifer Jordan, who lives in Weston.
Jordan and her dogs, Sarge and Coal, won’t be taking a shortcut through the city park now until the all-clear is given.
“There is just a lot of nasty stuff that could be in there,” said Jordan.
When floodwater entered the Weston Tobacco company last month and closed city hall, the city park took on about four feet of water. According to the CDC, contaminated floodwater can contain bacteria and viruses that can cause illnesses and infections.
“We are going to stay out,” Jordan said. “Not going to go in there and risk these guys.”
She knows what could have flowed downstream.
“Agricultural waste, pesticides, herbicides, animal feces, animal carcasses, and then human waste from wastewater along the river,” she explained.
Because children can be the most vulnerable to contaminants, city leaders decided to close the park for at least 30 days.
“It is a lovely park and it is spring,” said Rick Stout, President of the Weston Park Board. “We are anxious to get the park open again, but we want to do that as safely as possible.”
They put up barriers, but not everyone took them seriously.
“That was a big problem last weekend,” Stout said. “People just went right under barriers and ignored signs.”
Since then, they’ve added additional barriers and signage to warn park-goers.
City leaders will assess the park closure again in 30 days at the next board of alderman meeting.
The park could be closed for up to 90 days, but businesses in the historic city that’s known as a popular day-trip destination are not.
“The rest of Weston is open,” Stout said. “We are here. come visit.”
City leaders said that if anyone chooses to go inside the city park despite the closure, they strongly suggest they thoroughly wash their hands.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.